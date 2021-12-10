West Bloomfield Fire Department: Working smoke alarm helps save resident on Sweetbriar

West Bloomfield firefighters respond to a fire at a home Dec. 9, 2021 in the 700 block of Sweetbriar Street.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The West Bloomfield Fire Department said a working smoke alarm helped alert and save a resident from a fire Thursday night at a home in the 700 block of Sweetbriar Street.

The fire department said the resident was in the basement when they heard the alarm. Here’s the full statement from the fire department:

“Last night at 9:30 pm firefighter/paramedics from all six West Bloomfield fire stations responded to a reported house fire with the homeowner trapped in the basement on the 7000 block of Sweetbriar. Dispatchers did an outstanding job keeping the resident on the phone, giving them instructions, and relaying the resident’s location to responding firefighters. Upon arrival, crews forced entry into the home and began to work on rescuing the resident and extinguishing the fire. The occupant was rescued, transported to Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and the fire was extinguished. The resident was in the basement at the time of the fire and was alerted by a working smoke alarm. Please be sure to test your smoke alarms. If they are more than 10 years old, replace them! They may save your life! The cause of the fire remains under investigation.” West Bloomfield Fire Department

Tip for protecting yourself and your home from fires:

Test smoke alarms monthly using the test button.

Replace batteries annually or when the smoke alarm begins to chirp, signaling that the battery is running low.

Make sure you have a smoke alarm in every bedroom or sleeping area and have one smoke alarm on every level of your home, including the basement.

For added protection, consider a connected smoke alarm system, so when one smoke alarm sounds all the smoke alarms sound in the whole home.

Hardwired smoke alarms are more reliable than those powered solely by batteries.

Newer smoke alarms come with lithium batteries that can last up to ten years.

Every ten years replace all your smoke alarms, or sooner if they do not respond properly when tested.

How to get free smoke alarms

MI Prevention : This is a State of Michigan sponsored that provides smoke alarms to those in need.

American Red Cross : This is another program that allows people to request a smoke alarm at no charge (they partner with MI prevention).

