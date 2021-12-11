Gold coins dropped into Salvation Army red kettles in Macomb County

The nonprofit often discovers interesting, valuable donations in their iconic red kettles. Most of us instinctively drop in pocket change. But someone, or several folks, dropped off coins that are worth a lot of change.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – The Salvation Army says the need for services has never been greater. It seems generosity is also at an all-time high.

The nonprofit often discovers interesting, valuable donations in their iconic red kettles. Most of us instinctively drop in pocket change. But someone, or several folks, dropped off coins that are worth a lot of change.

“We’re astonished. I don’t know I’ve ever seen this,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Matt Grindle.

Gold coins were dropped into several red kettles worth thousands of dollars.

“I’ve been with Salvation Army for 27 years, and to get four gold coins that have significant value is rare,” Grindle said.

One of the coins, a 1983 South African gold Krugerrand, is worth $1,700.

“A coin like that jumps out at you, and people get excited,” Grindle said. “We may have to start doing a happy dance if this keeps happening.”

Ad

For nearly a decade, the Salvation Army has received a gold coin from a Kroger location in St. Clair Shores. This year, four gold coins were dropped into red kettles in St. Clair Shores and Roseville.

When asked if it could be the same person, Grindle said, “We’ve speculated over the years that it was because we received them at the same location, but this is a little different.”

The gold coins will be exchanged for currency and spent on vital services for those in need across Macomb County.

“It’ll go toward feeding, housing, providing utility and rental assistance, as well as food,” Grindle said. “It’ll fund everything we do here.”

Whether it’s one Secret Santa or four, the Salvation Army is grateful for the generous donations.

Ad

“This is an anonymous gift, and I think there’s no purer gift than someone who gives without receiving in return,” Grindle said. “We hope that whoever is doing this is blessed during the holiday season as well.”

The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign runs through the Christmas season. Their goal is to raise $8.3 million.