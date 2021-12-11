Teens turn to TikTok to express grief in wake of Oxford High School shooting

In the wake of the Oxford High School shooting, teens across Metro Detroit are turning to TikTok to express their grief.

They have been using text, music, dances or even just a video of themselves. Experts said this way of grieving is completely normal.

“Social media is not just a platform for connecting with others. It’s also a place where teens can show who they are share their identity and use creativity to express their emotions, their experiences,” Dr. Sarah Domoff said.

While using social media this way can be positive, there are also a lot of ways it might not be that parents should think about.

There can also be a tendency to overreact. Parents misplacing their own trauma on their kids out of fear for their digital safety. But in the end, it’s about communication in all its forms.

Experts say if your child really wants to put something up, or you want to make sure they’re not posting too much a good outlet is to have a group chat with family or friends they check in with before posting.

