Report: Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: U.S. Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and NCAA and world champion gymnast Maggie Nichols leave after testifying during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of U.S. gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, September 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

The sexual abuse victims of national gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar have reached a settlement.

According to a report form the Wall Street Journal, USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and their insurers have agreed to fund a $380 million settlement.

This draws to a close a 5-year legal battle. The sum is among the largest ever recorded for victims of sex abuse and includes hundreds of athletes who were assaulted over three decades.