Report: Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

The sexual abuse victims of national gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar have reached a settlement.
According to a report form the Wall Street Journal, USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and their insurers have agreed to fund a $380 million settlement.
This draws to a close a 5-year legal battle. The sum is among the largest ever recorded for victims of sex abuse and includes hundreds of athletes who were assaulted over three decades.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.