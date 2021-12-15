1 killed, 1 injured when SUV rear-ends Amish buggy in Michigan, police say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and a woman was injured Tuesday when an SUV rear-ended an Amish buggy in Michigan, police said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 14) on Shephard Road near Stimson Road in Sanilac County’s Maple Valley Township.

Police said a 45-year-old woman from Peck, Michigan, was driving a 1998 Ford Expedition north on Shephard Road when she rear-ended the buggy, which was heading in the same direction.

A man and a woman, both 46 years old and from Brown City, were riding in the buggy, according to authorities.

The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The 46-year-old woman was taken to Marlette Regional Hospital and later transferred to the Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.