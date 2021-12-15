Livonia announces new emergency alert notification system ‘CodeRED’

The city of Livonia is launching a new emergency alert notification system named “CodeRED.”

The city said the system sends telephone calls, text messages, emails and posts to social media channels to inform residents of emergency alerts, advisories and notifications.

“CodeRED’s robust notification system will provide Livonia officials with a reliable, easy-to-use interface to quickly deliver critical information to our citizens during emergencies. We are eager to use this innovative technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans,” said Livonia Director of Emergency Preparedness Brian Kahn. “We anticipate using the system to notify residents of weather and public-safety related notifications.”

Residents can go to LivoniaCodeRed.org to enroll for alerts or receive a sign-up link by texting “LivoniaAlerts” to 99411.

“This system will provide added functionality for Livonia residents,” said Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan. “CodeRED allows residents to choose to receive automated phone calls when emergency alerts go out, making sure we have a more inclusive emergency alerts program. Residents can still choose to receive alerts by email or text message.”

CodeRED will become the exclusive emergency alerts platform used by the city beginning Feb. 1, 2022. Existing Nixle users will be notified of this transition and are encouraged to sign up with CodeRED as soon as possible.

