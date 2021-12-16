Detroit’s QLINE will remain free to ride until April 2022

DETROIT – Detroit’s QLINE has extended its free fare period until April 2022. It was going to expire at the end of 2021.

“As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, our extension of complimentary rides will provide a boost to Woodward corridor businesses,” said M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski. “As many offices look to return to in-person work in 2022 and activity continues to increase along the route, we hope the extension of fare-free rides will give residents, visitors, and those that work along the corridor an opportunity to ride the QLINE free of charge.”

The QLINE restarted operations in September after pausing during the first 18 months of the pandemic.

QLINE service currently runs from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. As transit use, downtown occupancy, and activity along the corridor increase, the QLINE expects its hours to expand and ridership to increase.

“We would like to thank Penske and the Kresge Foundation for their continued support of the QLINE,” said M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen. “Their contributions will provide us an opportunity to build ridership and better integrate QLINE into people’s everyday routines as they return to normal activity from the pandemic. We look forward to seeing more riders return in 2022.”

Over the last two months, the QLINE is averaging approximately 1,100 riders daily. Upon its return to service, the QLINE set a goal of streetcar service every 15 minutes or less.

Through its first ten weeks, the system is delivering on that goal on approximately 70% of its trips, more than double the amount of on-time trips compared to the previous operator. Performance improvements are expected to continue in 2022.