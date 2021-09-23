Detroit’s QLINE to return to regular service Monday, Sept. 27, with free rides

Detroit’s streetcar rail service will resume service next week and will be free for the rest of the year.

The QLINE, which paused operations in March 2020 and hasn’t been in service since then, will resume service the week of September 27, according to M-1 RAIL.

The QLINE will offer special service this weekend (Sept. 24-25) for DLECTRICITY, a two-day outdoor nighttime arts and technology festival along the Woodward Corridor.

“We are excited to kick off the return of the QLINE in partnership with DLECTRICITY,” said M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski. “As regular activity continues returning to the Woodward Corridor, we are focused on connecting riders to all there is to experience along the QLINE.”

At relaunch, hours will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. As employers return to offices from COVID-19 and regular activity increases along the route, QLINE will assess demand and adjust hours accordingly. Rides will be free for the rest of 2021.

“QLINE’s return will help activate the Woodward Corridor as we continue to emerge from the pandemic,” said M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen. “Our riders can expect that the QLINE will return from the service pause better than ever and ready to reach its full potential.”

QLINE operations were overhauled during the pandemic, moving in-house with M-1 RAIL with the goal of improving service when it restarts.

“We’re excited to welcome back riders to the QLINE,” said new M-1 RAIL president Lisa Nuszkowski. “Our team is looking forward to providing a great experience on our streetcars and reconnecting people to the places they want to go along the Woodward corridor.”

Find out more about passes, stops and routes for the QLINE here.

Detroit’s People Mover, also suspended since 2020, is expected to resume service in September, too.