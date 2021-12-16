54º

Do you still wearing a mask in public? Survey shows 46% of Detroiters will continue to do so

Research shows masks slow spread of COVID

Victor Williams, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The survey says that 80% of strong democrats will continue to wear the mask while the percentile strong republicans willing to do the same remains at 12.9%.

DETROIT – According to a survey conducted by the Detroit Regional Chamber nearly half of people in Detroit said they’ll continue to wear masks in public to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The survey showed that 46.7% of people will keep wearing masks, while 45.7% say they’ve stopped completely. Around 7% of people said it depends.

“Let’s face it, people are tired, approaching the end of our second year dealing with COVID,” Detroit Regional Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah said.

Baruah said the division doesn’t stop at masks.

“Let’s be perfectly frank. This has become exceptionally political. Mask-wearing has become a political statement. Vaccines have become a political statement in certain circles,” Baruah said.

They survey showed that 80% of Democrats will continue to wear a mask, while only 12.9% of Republicans will continue to wear masks.

Only 14% of Democrats are against wearing masks while 79.6% of Republicans are against wearing masks.

“These lines that have been drawn -- People have been drawing them themselves,” Baruah said.

Baruah said the only thing swaying people to wear a mask is if they, or a loved one, comes into contact with coronavirus.

