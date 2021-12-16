What to know about new security measures at Oxford Community Schools

After an emotional school board meeting on Tuesday in Oxford, school administrators are laying out security plans for the return to school.

OXFORD, Mich. – After an emotional school board meeting Tuesday night in Oxford, school administrators are laying out security plans for the return to school.

Administrators said students will notice the changes in multiple ways. Shane Gibson is the parent of students within the district.

“Never in my 43 years did I ever expect my 8-year-old child to ask me if -- me sending her to school, if she was gonna die. She asked me that question the other day. And to tell you my heart broke, is an understatement. I am absolutely devastated,” parent Shane Gibson said. “My daughter, my son will live with this for the rest of their lives. I guess, I’m asking from a father, from a concerned citizen, what are we going to do? Aside from these security measures I’ve heard you guys talking about. How are we going to get back to some normalcy.”

Ad

Shane Gibson’s young children returned to school on Friday. When they returned they saw sheriff’s deputies, private security and Oxford Village police -- which is part of the school’s security plan.

“Those officers are stationed in the parking lot, but then also leaving their vehicles, walking through our elementaries and middle schools and really making sure to have a strong presence throughout the community, throughout the district,” Jill Lemond said.

Jill Lemond is in charge of security for Oxford schools. Beyond the actual physical security measures, there are also efforts to provide mental health assistance.

Read: Complete Oxford High School shooting coverage