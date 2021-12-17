Detroit public schools to require all staff get vaccinated against COVID

All Detroit Public Schools Community District faculty and staff will have until Feb. 18 to get vaccinated or risk losing their job.

DETROIT – All Detroit Public Schools Community District faculty and staff will have until Feb. 18 to get vaccinated or risk losing their job.

The board of education signed off on the mandate on Thursday (Dec. 16).

“There’s been 150 unvaccinated cases since the beginning of this school year and that led to 483 students to be quarantined and another 99 staff members to be quarantined and that’s one too many,”Detroit schools Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti said.

According to the district, vaccination rates for the staff are already high -- hovering around 80% -- so it doesn’t anticipate the mandate being a heavy lift.

Detroit is the largest school district in the state and it’s one of a very few, which up to this point have decided to go the mandate route.

