Wayne State University to require COVID booster shots for students, staff

DETROIT – Wayne State University has joined two other universities in requiring students and staff to get a COVID booster vaccine.

University of Michigan and Michigan State University have issued similar mandates.

The mandate comes as Michigan health officials announce the omicron variant has been identified in several counties.

Research shows being vaccinated and receiving a booster dose helps prevent severe illness if someone becomes infected with COVID. It also helps slow the spread of the virus.

“We are concerned about the omicron variant, and, as we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we will continue to monitor the latest data and respond in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of our campus community,” WSU Chief Health and Wellness Officer Laurie Lauzon Clabo said

The booster requirement applies to everybody associated with the Wayne State community except those who have required exemptions and students who attend classes remotely at 100 percent.

“Beginning Jan. 3, to be compliant with this mandate you are required to receive and upload proof of your booster at the time you are eligible, which is six months past the second dose for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months past the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Laurie Lauzon Clabo said.”The Campus Daily Screener will be updated accordingly, and those who are unvaccinated or past their due date for a booster will not be permitted on campus unless they have an approved waiver.”

Vaccines and booster shots are available thanks to the campus health center. Click here to register for a booster shot.