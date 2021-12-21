Burton police officer, Genesee County deputy shot while chasing suspected shooter, officials say

BURTON, Mich. – A Burton police officer and a Genesee County deputy were shot Tuesday while investigating a shooting, and the suspected shooter has been killed, according to authorities.

Officials were called Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 21) to investigate a shooting in the area of Saginaw and Bristol roads in Burton, police said.

An officer and a deputy saw a person matching the description of the suspected shooter and chased him on foot, according to officials.

Genesee County prosecutors said the suspected shooter tried to climb a fence, but it collapsed. When the officer and deputy tried to pull the fence off the shooting suspect, he started firing shots, authorities said.

Genesee County Prosecutor Davie Leyton said the officer and deputy returned fire, striking the suspected shooter multiple times. The suspect died from his injuries, according to officials.

The Burton police officer and Genesee County deputy are both in critical condition, officials said.