Livingston County undersheriff charged with 2 misdemeanors after drunken driving arrest

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A former Livingston County undersheriff has been charged with two misdemeanors after he was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk, officials said.

Jeffrey Warder was arrested Oct. 26 when a Michigan State Police trooper pulled him over and noticed he looked intoxicated, according to authorities. The trooper said he could smell alcohol in the car.

A breath test revealed Warder’s blood-alcohol content to be .123, and a blood test reflected a BAC of .133, according to police.

A special prosecutor was requested by Livingston County since Warder was undersheriff at the time of the arrest. After review, he has been charged with one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of open container of alcohol in a vehicle -- both misdemeanors.

Warder is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19.