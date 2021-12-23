Nurse who took wrong turn on Macomb Township road helps save victim of bicycle crash

A local nurse helped rescue someone by the side of a road that she wasn’t even supposed to be on.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man involved in a bicycle crash is lucky to be alive after a nurse who took a wrong turn found him.

Chantel Hilgendorf is a traveling nurse who made a wrong turn on Tuesday morning and ended up on Fairchild Road in Macomb Township. That’s where she noticed the crash victim.

“I looked into my rearview mirror and I saw some movement and I saw it was a bike there. So I thought, ‘Let me go check on him,’” Hilgendorf said.

The man who is believed to have been the victim of some type of crash was shivering in freezing temperatures and was injured.

“He’s all pale and his eyes were rolling into the back of his head. He lifted up his leg and basically his foot stayed down on the ground. His leg came out of his boot and it was a lot of blood there,” Hilgendorf said.

Hilgendorf started administering aid while calling 911. A police officer happened to be passing by at the same time.

“He needed a tourniquet and actually, I’m a nurse, so I had some tourniquets in my car and the officer tied off his leg,” Hilgendorf said. “He could have froze to death or bled to death. I’m praying that he’s OK.”

People who live nearby said crashes happen all the time on that street.

“I feel terrible that we did not hear or see, but this stuff goes on on this street all the time. people are ran off the road. I’ve been ran off the road,” a woman said.

The man who was rescued is expected to be OK. He has a broken leg.

The incident is still under investigation.

