Officials release video evidence against Novi man in Jan. 6 insurrection case

NOVI, Mich. – A man from Novi is the focus of a new video from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Officials said Brown can be seen in the video wearing a black and white baseball cap that was turned backwards. They said the video shows him coming a few rows in front of the line of police and looking over stolen riot shields.

Brown grabs a bullhorn and begins shouting during the assault. Investigators call the incident the “Heave Ho,” which is what Brown referenced in an Instagram post. Police said Brown coordinated the attack.

That incident nearly led to an officer being crushed to death.

Moments later, Brown is motioning for another shield. According to the FBI, he is the person holding one of two shields that helped rioters to stomp and kick officers inside the tunnel.

Some of the faces are hard to make out in the video. Many rioters are wearing military-style sunglasses, masks, helmets, and hats, but in the vicinity were 12 other men from Michigan who have all been charged or convicted. Anthony Puma is one of those men from Michigan who was charged.

Authorities say Puma scaled a wall outside the tunnel and entered the Capitol through a window.

Brown has since been released without bail by a judge as the investigation continues. He is due back in court in January.