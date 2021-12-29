Investigation underway into cause of Detroit house fire

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Detroit home that was reportedly in the process of being remodeled.

DETROIT – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at a Detroit home overnight Tuesday.

Officials say a house caught fire Tuesday night in the area of Byron and Atkinson streets on Detroit’s west side, near Clairmount Avenue and the Lodge Freeway Service Drive.

The home that caught fire was reportedly in the process of being remodeled.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire Wednesday morning. Officials say that no injuries were reported from the fire.

No other details have been shared at this time.

