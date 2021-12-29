37º

Police: Person barricaded inside home on Detroit’s west side

Police presence at home near Grand River Avenue, W. Grand Boulevard

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police have surrounded a home Wednesday morning on Detroit’s west side, officials have confirmed.

Detroit police have declared a barricaded situation at a home on Whitney Street, near Grand River Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.

It is believed that the person inside the home is armed. It is unclear how many people are inside of the home.

Police have not confirmed any additional information at this time. Individuals should avoid the area.

