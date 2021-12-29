School leaders across Metro Detroit address reopening concerns amid COVID surge

School leaders are considering whether they will reopen schools or not.

DETROIT – Michigan health officials are tracking rising COVID numbers across the state and numbers are expected to continue to rise following holiday gatherings.

Many parents of school-aged children are wondering if their kids will be returning to in-person classes next week. Local 4′s Nick Monacelli sat down with several superintendents to discuss their thoughts on returning to class or going virtual.

Watch the video above for the full report.

New law allows non-teaching staffers to work as substitute teachers

A new law allows non-teaching school staffers to work as substitute teachers.

Across Metro Detroit, and across the country, teacher shortages have kept kids out of the classroom. A new bill signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes to fix that.

Watch the video below for the full report.