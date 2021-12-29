34º

Local News

School leaders across Metro Detroit address reopening concerns amid COVID surge

Will students return to in-person learning after holidays?

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

School leaders are considering whether they will reopen schools or not.

DETROIT – Michigan health officials are tracking rising COVID numbers across the state and numbers are expected to continue to rise following holiday gatherings.

Many parents of school-aged children are wondering if their kids will be returning to in-person classes next week. Local 4′s Nick Monacelli sat down with several superintendents to discuss their thoughts on returning to class or going virtual.

New law allows non-teaching staffers to work as substitute teachers

A new law allows non-teaching school staffers to work as substitute teachers.

Across Metro Detroit, and across the country, teacher shortages have kept kids out of the classroom. A new bill signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes to fix that.

About the Author:

Nick joined the Local 4 team in February of 2015. Prior to that he spent 6 years in Sacramento covering a long list of big stories including wildfires and earthquakes. Raised in Sterling Heights, he is no stranger to the deep history and pride Detroit has to offer.

