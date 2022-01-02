2 killed, 1 critically injured in stabbing at Shelby Township home

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men were killed and a woman was critically injured in a stabbing at a Shelby Township home.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing at a home at 8 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 2) on Woodall Street near Auburn Road in Shelby Township.

When officers arrived they heard a woman inside screaming for help and they forced entry into the home, police said. When officers got into the home they found two men and one woman who had each been stabbed multiple times.

Police said a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were transported to a hospital where the 63-year-old man was pronounced dead. The 62-year-old woman had surgery and is in critical, but stable condition.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said no other people were inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

Anyone with information should contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.

