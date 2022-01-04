24º

2 killed, child injured in head-on crash on I-94 in St. Clair County, officials say

Crash happened on I-94 near Meldrum Road

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A 25-year-old man was behind the wheel driving the wrong way when the crash happened, police said.

CASCO, Mich. – Two people were killed and a child was critically injured in a head-on collision Monday afternoon on I-94 near Meldrum Road in Casco, near Port Huron.

Police said a 25-year-old man from St. Clair was driving the wrong way when he collided with a GMC Yukon. People driving in the area stopped to see if they could help and called 911.

“A passerby stopped; she can’t feel a pulse at this time. Can’t get them out either,” a 911 operator said.

When an officer arrived he found a small child in the backseat of one of the vehicles.

“I just observed a small child in the backseat of one of the vehicles, child as a pulse,” the officer said.

The child was taken to an area hospital and then transferred to a Children’s Hospital where they currently list him as in critical condition.

