Mary Sheffield appointed president of Detroit City Council

Mary Sheffield has been appointed to a 4-year term as the newest Detroit City Council president.

DETROIT – The new Detroit City Council met for the first time Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Councilwoman Mary Sheffield was appointed council president for the next 4 years by a vote of 7-2. Sheffield has been on the council since 2013. She most recently served as president pro tem.

Mary Sheffield (DetroitMi.gov)

“First and foremost, I’d like to give honor to God for ordering my steps and giving me the ability and fortitude to walk in my purpose,” reads a statement from Sheffield. “To my colleagues who so graciously entrusted me with the awesome responsibility of presiding over this body which has the sacred duty of protecting the interest of the residents of our great City, I extend my sincere gratitude for your support. I would like to also thank everyone who took the opportunity to encourage me to pursue the Office of City Council President and offered prayers, their counsel and assistance. It meant the world to hear your expressions of confidence in my ability to lead.”

The president pro tem is now James Tate, who also was appointed Monday by a vote of 6-3.

The rest of the council was sworn in during Monday’s meeting.

Former City Council president Brenda Jones did not seek another term.

