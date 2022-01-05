Detroit Police want help finding 14-year-old missing girl

(Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Tinia Carter was last seen at 11 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 3) on the 19200 block of Keating Street.

Police said she was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and Crocs shoes.

Tinia Carter Details Age 14 Height 5′7″ Hair Long brown braids Weight 170 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

