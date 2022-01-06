Metro Detroit Congressional district will be up for grabs if newly drawn maps stand

New Congressional district up for grabs in Michigan.

DETROIT – If the newly redrawn Michigan political maps withstand legal challenges, it means Metro Detroit will have an open Congressional seat -- which is likely to bring in a gold rush of candidates.

That’s according to those who have done the heavy lifting in political campaigns for decades.

Within 24 hours of Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence announcing her retirement and decision not to run in the newly drawn 12th district, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib announced her decision to move from the 13th district into the 12th.

“About two thirds of my residents are in the newly drawn 12th Congressional district,” Tlaib said.

Tlaib is a strong fundraiser, but she was facing a strong self funder in the form of Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar, who announced his intention to explore a run in the 13th district.

With Tlaib moving out of her current seat there is no incumbent, a situation veteran political strategist Joe Disano likens to a gold rush.

Phone lines have been buzzing across Detroit as politicians decide whether to run.

Already, Detroit Public Schools Community District Board of Education member and former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said she will be running for Congress in either the 13th district or the 12th district.

Other names being thrown around in the 13th mix include former state Rep. Brian Banks, former Detroit police Chief Ralph Godbee and even more are expected to surface.

This is only if those new maps survive legal challenges, which is unclear at this point in time. DiSano thinks they won’t.

“I think we’re going to have a whole other round of this,” DiSano said. “Politicians playing musical chairs with their residences and they’re going to have to walk back some of their comments of the love for these new communities.”

