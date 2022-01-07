Detroit residents on city’s west side will see 1-2 day delays in trash, recycling pickup

People living on Detroit’s west side will have their trash and recycling containers collected one to two days late due to COVID-related staffing issues, according to the Department of Public Works (DPW).

DETROIT – People living on Detroit’s west side will have their trash and recycling containers collected one to two days late due to COVID-related staffing issues, according to the Department of Public Works (DPW).

The delays will impact the normal Jan. 7 recycling and trash routes in the areas bounded by 8 Mile Road, the Southfield Freeway, I-96, the Lodge Freeway, Meyers Road and Lyndon Street.

“Unfortunately, employers and individuals everywhere are being impacted by Covid right now and we’re no exception,” said DPW Director Ron Brundidge. “We apologize for the inconvenience and expect to be caught up this weekend.”

Anyone who has recycling or trash that has not been collected is being told to keep the containers at the curb until a crew comes to get the trash or recycling. No tickets will be issued for residents on the west side who leave containers at the curb at this time.

To learn more about scheduled collection dates you can click here and enter your address in the “My Home info” field.

Residents can also sign up to receive text alert reminders the day before their next scheduled pickup by texting their street address to 313-800-7905.

View the map here

Detroit DPW asks patience for COVID-related trash pickup delays for west side residents. (DPW)

