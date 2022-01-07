Live stream: Bond hearing for parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter

Jennifer and James Crumbley are scheduled to return to court Friday as they attempt to get their bond reduced.
The parents of Ethan Crumbley, who faces 24 charges in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School, each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Their bond is currently set at $500,000 and the judge will review both sides of the argument in court on Friday.
- Court is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Friday. Watch live above.
On Dec. 23, the couple’s attorney argued that the couple is not a flight risk and requested their bond be lowered. They are being held at the Oakland County Jail, along with their son, but all are in separate cells.
The Oakland County prosecutor has already requested the judge not reduce their bonds and said the couple will “flee if they get the opportunity.”
The prosecutor also outlined evidence and showed drawings by their son that included the words, “blood everywhere” and a sketch of a handgun and a happy face crying with laughter.
The prosecutor also cited alleged extramarital affairs and the couple being $11,000 behind in house payments as reasons why they ignored signs of their sons depression and fixation on guns six months leading up to the shooting.
That evidence and the request will be reviewed on Friday.
