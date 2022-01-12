Predator catchers group confronts man who went to Novi hotel to meet child

Law enforcement found out after an Indianapolis group came in from out of town to confront the man while streaming it on Facebook Live.

NOVI, Mich. – Police in Novi arrested a man accused of trying to lure someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl to a hotel.

The man was confronted outside of the hotel by a predator catchers group. Predator Catchers Indianapolis traveled to Michigan from Indianapolis and streamed the confrontation on Facebook live.

The group looks for men online who are searching for children to meet up with. The group said the man thought he was going to meet up with a 14-year-old child on Jan. 9 when he was arrested.

Read more: Predator catchers confront man who went to Novi hotel to meet 14-year-old girl, police say

Wayne Kenneth Johnson Jr., 52, of White Lake, was taken into custody outside the hotel at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Ad

Johnson is charged with accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. He is scheduled to return to 52-1 District Court in Novi at 9 a.m. Jan. 19.

He was charged for child sexually abusive material in 2015 and released from the Michigan Department of Corrections in November 2020, records show.