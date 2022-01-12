Surge of COVID cases prompts Rep. Debbie Dingell to hold Virtual Townhall

This was the chance for viewers to have a pretty intimate discussion with Debbie Dingell and other leaders about COVID-19. Everyone involved had the chance to really speak their minds on where we are in the pandemic.

DETROIT – This was the chance for viewers to have a pretty intimate discussion with State Rep. Debbie Dingell and other leaders about COVID-19.

Everyone involved had the chance to really speak their minds on where we are in the pandemic.

“You’ve got four women here who know how people feel and a lot of very conflicted emotions about COVID right now,” Dingell said. “I think the biggest one is we’re all sick of it,” said Rep. Dingell.

Dingell and State Health Director Elizabeth Hertel answered COVID questions and concerns over Facebook for about an hour. It was a wide range of topics from vaccination to the record-setting surge in Michigan.

“We are heading towards what may be a very sharp increase, Hertel said. “We will see a hospital increase.”

On more of a local level, Dr. Emily Martin with U of M and Washtenaw County Health Officer, Jimena Loveluck, talked about the rise in cases and a potential end to the surge.

“Clearly, we are in a very concerning situation and we are all worrried about omicron and the rising cases we’re seeing in the state and Washtenaw county,” Loveluck said.

“Based on how this virus behaved in South Africa and the UK, models are estimating that we have about 4-6 Weeks left to go,” Martin said, “I know everyone is tired, but I don’t think this is going to last forever.”