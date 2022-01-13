Detroit police want help finding 67-year-old missing woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 67-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Sara Garcia was last seen at 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3) on the 4600 block of Lumley Street.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light and dark blue skirt, and black sneakers.
|Sara Garcia
|Details
|Age
|67
|Height
|5′9″
|Hair
|Light brown
|Weight
|160-170 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.