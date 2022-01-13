Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making several stops across Metro Detroit

“Oh I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, that is what I’d truly like to be...”

Remember that jingle?

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops across Metro Detroit on Thursday and through the weekend. You’ll be able to get an inside look at the iconic vehicle and take pictures of it.

There will also be a Wiener Whistle giveaway.

Here’s a list of where you’ll be able to visit the Wienermobile:

January 13 : Walmart Supercenter (7555 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180) 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

January 14 : Walmart Supercenter (5851 Mercury Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126) 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

January 15 : Walmart Supercenter (28804 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI 48066) 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

January 16: Walmart Supercenter (29176 Van Dyke Avenue, Warren, MI 48093) 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

