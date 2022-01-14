Couple in 80s missing from Monroe County; last seen hours ago in Kentucky

IDA, Mich. – Monroe County officials are searching for a missing couple in their 80s who were last seen hours ago at a gas station in Kentucky.

Gerald Flatt, 83, and Margaret Flatt, 85, left their home in Ida around 5 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 13) without telling their family, according to police.

They were traveling in a burgundy 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck with “Jerry” on the front license plate, deputies said.

The Flatts suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the Flatts were last seen around 12:45 p.m. Friday at a gas station in Florence, Kentucky.

Monroe County deputies are actively searching for the Flatts. Anyone who’s seen them or has information about their location is asked to call 734-243-7070.

