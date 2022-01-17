Family searches Detroit neighborhood for missing teen

A family was joined by community members on Monday as the canvassed a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side for a missing 17-year-old girl.

DETROIT – A family was joined by community members on Monday as the canvassed a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Zion Rachelle Foster was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, according to authorities.

“I just want to get her back. We just want help to get her back,” the teen’s mother, Cieraa Foster, said.

Zion Foster is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds, officials said. She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform, they said.

Cieraa Foster said a man picked up her daughter on Jan. 4. She said Zion Foster sent her the location to a home on Greenfield Road and Vassar Drive -- she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“We are pleading. We are pleading. Not just for Zion, but for all these missing people. It’s not right. It is not right,” Cieraa Foster said.

People prayed for Zion Foster and others who are missing in Detroit. Then they knocked on the door where they believe Zion Foster wa slast -- the door opened -- the house was empty.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police, Eastpointe police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

