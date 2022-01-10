21º

Local News

Eastpointe police search for missing girl; family believes she’s being held against her will

Zion Foster missing since Jan. 4

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Eastpointe, Macomb County, Local, Missing, Missing Person, Missing Girl, Eastpointe Police, Eastpointe Police Department, Crime, Michigan, Zion Foster, Melrose Court
Zion Rachelle Foster (Eastpointe Police Department)

EASTPOINTE, Mich.Eastpointe police are searching for a missing girl whose family believes she is being held against her will.

Zion Rachelle Foster, 17, was last seen Tuesday (Jan. 4) at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, according to authorities.

She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds, officials said. She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform, they said.

Family members believe Foster is being held against her will. They believe she could possibly be a sex trafficking victim in another state, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Foster or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email