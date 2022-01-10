Eastpointe police search for missing girl; family believes she’s being held against her will

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe police are searching for a missing girl whose family believes she is being held against her will.

Zion Rachelle Foster, 17, was last seen Tuesday (Jan. 4) at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, according to authorities.

She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds, officials said. She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform, they said.

Family members believe Foster is being held against her will. They believe she could possibly be a sex trafficking victim in another state, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Foster or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.