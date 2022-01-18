Graham Media Group CEO Emily Barr to retire; Catherine Badalamente will assume role

Emily Barr, the CEO of Graham Media Group, announced she is planning to retire, and Catherine Badalamente will assume the role in March.

“We have all been so lucky to have Emily Barr leading Graham Media Group for the past decade,” said Tim O’Shaughnessy, CEO of Graham Holdings. “Emily has led the business with compassion, integrity, and a fierce desire to always do right by the communities we serve. She will always have our appreciation and a home at Graham Holdings and leaves big shoes to fill.

“But fill those shoes we will. Perhaps Emily’s most lasting legacy is the amazing team and organization she has built. She leaves an outstanding leadership team that has proven time and time again its ability to innovate and deliver business results.”

Badalamente will assume the role beginning March 1. She began her career as an account executive at WKYC in Cleveland and joined WDIV in the same role in 2000. She has been involved with the digital operations of the company since its infancy, and has helped grow new streams of revenue and made sure our brands are ever-present in a constantly shifting landscape.

Badalamente has led the strategy and operations of the digital businesses and has positioned the company as a leader in the future of local news, across multiple mediums.

“Catherine has a long history at Graham Media,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Her work has brought talent, awards and results to GMG. Catherine’s efforts have been directly attributable to our success, and she eventually became Vice President of Digital and Chief Innovation Officer.

“I could not be more pleased with Catherine as the next CEO of Graham Media Group. Her experience, drive and integrity are attributes needed for success in the next chapter of the company.”