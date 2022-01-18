Lucky Leaf Expo cannabis conference coming to Detroit on March 25-26

This photo provided by a marijuana cultivator under the condition of anonymity shows the tops of cannabis plants in Northern California on Nov. 24, 2021. As California enters its fifth year of broad legal marijuana sales, an unwelcome trend is emerging in the struggling marketplace. Industry experts say a growing number of license holders also are secretly operating in the illegal market working both sides of the economy to make ends meet. (AP Photo)

Lucky Leaf Expo, which calls itself one of the nation’s top B2B cannabis events companies, has announced the addition of Lucky Leaf Expo Detroit on March 25 and 26 at Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center).

Featuring dozens of expert speakers from across the legal cannabis industry, as well as over 100 exhibitors representing all sides of the vertical, Lucky Leaf Expo is poised to be a must-attend for anyone currently in or considering joining Michigan’s thriving marketplace.

The Great Lakes State has already experienced monumental growth since recreational sales began in late 2019, achieving over $1 billion in retail sales in 2021 alone. It is estimated that one in five Michiganders consumed cannabis in 2020, according to analysis.

“Michigan is emerging as a pillar of the Midwest cannabis industry evident by the state’s explosive expansion over the last two years. Lucky Leaf Expo is beyond excited to bring our conference to Motor City,” said Marketing Director Mark Edwards. “We know there is a lot of interest in this market, so we are making sure to offer programming and networking opportunities tailored to suit any need. From local entrepreneurs to international investors, the Lucky Leaf Expo will have something for everyone.”

Schedule highlights include talks on cannabis genetics, cultivation techniques, compliance, marketing the endocannabinoid system, fundraising, and security as well as updates on Michigan’s regulatory frameworks.

“I am proud to offer a session at Lucky Leaf Expo about many of the legal issues that face owners and operators within cannabis. This industry touches a broad array of legal fields - my aim is to provide a high-level overview of them,” said David Rozanski, Senior Associate Attorney at Scott F. Roberts Law, PLC. “It is truly a pleasure and privilege to meet and speak with members of this highly diverse and incomparably exciting industry and community.”

An infused-cooking demonstration and special pre-show cannabis crash course will precede the Lucky Leaf Expo on March 24th. A networking after-party will provide a fun environment for attendees, speakers, and exhibitors to meet and mingle.

Tickets for Lucky Leaf Expo are available now as well as at the venue during the event.