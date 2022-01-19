Both sides wait for sentencing for former Detroit City Council member Andre Spivey

As we inch closer to sentencing for former Detroit city councilman Andre Spivey, one of the most significant deciding factors in how severe his sentencing will be is how much he’s cooperated with the FBI during this investigation. Prosecutors want a 40-month sentence, previously saying that Spivey was uncooperative by allegedly leaking information that nearly compromised the investigation.

DETROIT – As we inch closer to sentencing for former Detroit City Council member Andre Spivey, one of the most significant deciding factors in how severe his sentencing will be is how much he’s cooperated with the FBI during this investigation.

Read: Detroit City Council member Andre Spivey pleads guilty to bribery charges

It’s believed when Spivey agreed to help the FBI that he told staff members also involved in the bribery conspiracy to watch out for the FBI and supposedly leaked the identity of a confidential FBI source to another public official; all information that landed in the wrong hands.

In a five-page response, Spivey revealed how that was a miscommunication and how he did all he could to help. It just turned out not to be useful in the investigation.

The response states that he only spoke in general terms with sed colleague, mainly speaking about business matters.

He also claims when asked to wear a wire, he cooperated by buying clothes equipped with recording devices and even agreed to wear eyeglasses disguised with cameras.