35º

Local News

Both sides wait for sentencing for former Detroit City Council member Andre Spivey

Prosecutors want a 40-month sentence

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit City Council, Andre Spivey, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Politics, Detroit Politics, FBI
As we inch closer to sentencing for former Detroit city councilman Andre Spivey, one of the most significant deciding factors in how severe his sentencing will be is how much he’s cooperated with the FBI during this investigation. Prosecutors want a 40-month sentence, previously saying that Spivey was uncooperative by allegedly leaking information that nearly compromised the investigation.

DETROIT – As we inch closer to sentencing for former Detroit City Council member Andre Spivey, one of the most significant deciding factors in how severe his sentencing will be is how much he’s cooperated with the FBI during this investigation.

Prosecutors want a 40-month sentence, previously saying that Spivey was uncooperative by allegedly leaking information that nearly compromised the investigation.

Read: Detroit City Council member Andre Spivey pleads guilty to bribery charges

It’s believed when Spivey agreed to help the FBI that he told staff members also involved in the bribery conspiracy to watch out for the FBI and supposedly leaked the identity of a confidential FBI source to another public official; all information that landed in the wrong hands.

In a five-page response, Spivey revealed how that was a miscommunication and how he did all he could to help. It just turned out not to be useful in the investigation.

The response states that he only spoke in general terms with sed colleague, mainly speaking about business matters.

He also claims when asked to wear a wire, he cooperated by buying clothes equipped with recording devices and even agreed to wear eyeglasses disguised with cameras.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter