Man tried to abduct 12-year-old Canton boy from bus stop, police say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to abduct him at a bus stop near College Park Mobile Homes in Canton Township.

Police said the incident happened 7:20 a.m. Monday (Jan. 19) in the 51074 block of Mott Road. The boy said a man physically attempted to grab him while he was waiting for his bus.

The boy was able to fight the man off and escape the area.

The suspect has been described as a 30-year-old white man who is 6 feet tall, has a thin build, clean-shaven face and short blond spiked hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray pants. He was driving a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

