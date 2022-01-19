39º

Local News

Man tried to abduct 12-year-old Canton boy from bus stop, police say

Boy fought off suspect, fled

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Canton, Canton Township, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Canton Crime, Abduction, Attempted Abduction, Canton Police Department, Local Crime, Mott Road, College Park Mobile Homes
(Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to abduct him at a bus stop near College Park Mobile Homes in Canton Township.

Police said the incident happened 7:20 a.m. Monday (Jan. 19) in the 51074 block of Mott Road. The boy said a man physically attempted to grab him while he was waiting for his bus.

The boy was able to fight the man off and escape the area.

The suspect has been described as a 30-year-old white man who is 6 feet tall, has a thin build, clean-shaven face and short blond spiked hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray pants. He was driving a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

Read: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter