Police: Pittsfield Township man in custody after barricading himself in apartment, firing shots

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 59-year-old man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside an apartment Tuesday morning at a complex in the 2200 block of Glencoe Hills Drive in Pittsfield Township.

Officers were first dispatched to the area at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired within the Glencoe Hills Apartment Complex.

Callers reported shots being fired within the building. Officers reported hearing shots fired from apartment No. 5. Neighboring apartments were evacuated.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 18). He was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated and is currently in police custody awaiting charges.

The Washtenaw County Metro SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the situation.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Pittsfield Township police.

