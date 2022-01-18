Pittsfield Township man barricaded in apartment after shots fired; neighbors evacuated

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is barricaded inside an apartment Tuesday morning at a complex in the 2200 block of Glencoe Hills Drive in Pittsfield Township.

Neighboring apartments in the Glencoe Hills Apartment Complex have been evacuated, police said. A 59-year-old man is believed to be barricaded inside one of the apartments after reports of shots fired.

The Washtenaw County Metro SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team have responded to the situation.

“Members of the public are asked to stay out of the area. Local schools, districts, and bus routes have been advised,” reads a statement from Pittsfield Township police.

Police said officers were first dispatched at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday to a report of shots heard within the Glencoe Hills Apartment Complex. Multiple callers reported shots being fired within the building. Upon arrival to the area, officers heard additional shots being fired from apartment No. 5.

Ad

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Pittsfield Township police.