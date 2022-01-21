Investigation begins after man found dead in middle of East Lansing road

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police have launched an investigation after a 38-year-old man was found dead in the middle of an East Lansing roadway.

A driver called East Lansing police around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 18) to report hitting a person who had been lying in the road, according to authorities.

Officials said Michael Wayne Son Jr., 38, of East Lansing, had been struck by a vehicle that was heading south on West Road, near Abbey Road.

Son was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While they investigated, officials said they determined that Son lived nearby, and a vehicle had been reported missing from his driveway. The gray Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was recovered in the 6000 block of Abbot Road.

A pickup truck linked to a Jan. 18, 2022, death investigation in East Lansing. (East Lansing Police Department)

East Lansing police are still investigating the cause of Son’s death. They have released pictures of a man who might have more information to help with the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the man in this photo or saw the pickup truck between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Tuesday is asked to call East Lansing police at 517-319-6851.