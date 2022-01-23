Video: Elementary students help with Macomb County teacher’s proposal

Students at Duncan Elementary School in Utica helped a boyfriend propose to his teacher girlfriend on the school's playground.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – When planning his proposal to his girlfriend, the boyfriend of a Macomb County teacher solicited some helping hands -- several little helping hands.

One day at Duncan Elementary School, kindergarten teacher Jolie Huynh was reportedly asked to come outside to tend to a student during recess. It was there that Huynh’s boyfriend, Tim Donoher, surprised her with her entire kindergarten class holding signs with a special message: “Marry him Miss Huynh.”

The proposal reportedly took two months to plan. In a video captured on the special day, the children can be seen handing flowers to their teacher, saying, “We love you,” “We got you roses,” and “Can we play now?”

According to the school district, Huynh and Donoher began dating nine years ago while they were students at Stevenson High School.

“I thought it would be special to propose to her in the district where everything first started,” Donoher told Utica Community Schools. “We were both UCS students growing up and started dating at Stevenson High School.”

The hard work paid off: Huynh said yes.

