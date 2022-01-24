Dearborn’s Arab American National Museum to reopen on Feb. 2

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Arab American National Museum in Dearborn is set to reopen to the public on Feb. 2, the first time visitors will be allowed inside since the museum closed during the pandemic in 2020.

The museum, the nation’s only cultural institution that documents, preserves and presents the history, culture and contributions of Arab Americans, will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and will be open Thursday-Saturday for the foreseeable future.

Visitors will be required to wear masks inside, regardless of vaccination status, and proof of vaccination is required to attend any public programming events. More on the visitor guidelines here.

General admission to the museum is $8 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children under five and museum members. The museum will be limited at 50% capacity.

Regular business hours will be 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 12-6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, amid the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the United States, AANM presents original exhibitions, cutting-edge art, film screenings and performances in Michigan and in major cities across the U.S., and continually documents the history and experiences of Arab Americans.

AANM is one of just four Michigan-based Affiliates of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AANM is a founding member of the Detroit-area arts collective CultureSource as well as the Immigration and Civil Rights Network of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience and the Michigan Alliance for Cultural Accessibility, and is a member of the National Performance Network. AANM is an institution of ACCESS, the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the nation, founded in 1971.

Learn more about the museum here.