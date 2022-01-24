River Rouge School District holds first annual animal-assisted interventions puppy homecoming

The River Rouge School District held its first annual animal-assisted puppy homecoming in 2022.

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Several puppies have found new homes thanks to the River Rouge School District.

The dogs are part of a program that trains them as future therapy dogs. Owned and handled by district employees, eight dogs are entering the third week of a 10-week canine good citizen program.

Organizers said the dogs support mental health and the overall well-being of students.

To celebrate the new furry additions to the River Rouge family, the district held its first annual animal-assisted interventions puppy homecoming on Saturday (Jan. 22).

“Supporting the mental health and overall well-being of our students has improved greatly with the progression of our animal-assisted interventions, which includes the expansion of our therapy dog teams district-wide,” the district said in a release.

The River Rouge School District animal-assisted interventions puppy homecoming on Jan. 22, 2022. (River Rouge School District)