Michigan podiatrist prescribed addictive opioids to women in exchange for sexual favors, feds say

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan podiatrist pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing addictive opioids to women in exchange for sexual favors, cash and other drugs.

Dr. Maninder Deswal, 44, of Lansing, was accused of unlawfully prescribing Percocet and Norco -- two highly addictive opioids -- to various women outside of his medical practice, according to authorities.

Officials said between December 2018 and September 2020, Deswal would issue the prescriptions to women in exchange for cash payments, sexual favors and/or other illicit drugs.

The women weren’t his patients, and the prescriptions were not issued for legitimate medical purposes, authorities said. The drugs were used for personal consumption and further drug diversion, according to officials.

Deswal pleaded guilty Monday (Jan. 24) to a two-count information charging him with unlawful distribution of controlled substances for his involvement in the scheme.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 3:30 p.m. May 24.