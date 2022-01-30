Detroit Youth Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall this summer

The Detroit Youth Choir says they will take part in a concert series in June at Carnegie Hall.

DETROIT – The Detroit Youth Choir will soon take the stage in New York City.

The world-renowned classical music venue is welcoming the young Michigan performers to New York for a series of performances in June, officials said Saturday. Members of the DYC will take part in a concert series featuring choirs from across the U.S.

The choir’s director, Anthony White, says the concert series is the opportunity of a lifetime for the children.

“I believe that the New York experience will broaden their horizons a little bit more,” White said. “By these kids traveling together, it’ll bring them closer together, as well.”

Officials say the DYC will also have an opportunity for a feature solo performance in New York.

Related: Detroit Youth Choir joins Life Remodeled in spotlighting community heroes

Ad

The DYC was founded in 1996, and is comprised of Detroit students ages 8-18 years old. The choir took the world by storm after placing second in America’s Got Talent in 2019.

The group won a Stellar Award last year for its version of the song “Glory.” A docuseries of the DYC and White, called “Choir,” has been filming for Disney+.

More: Detroit Youth Choir is getting its own show on Disney+