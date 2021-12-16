Detroit Youth Choir joins Life Remodeled in spotlighting community heroes

DETROIT – Many of you have been following the Detroit Youth Choir since they wowed the audiences of America’s Got Talent. The group has a new music video as part of Life Remodeled’s Lean on We campaign.

“This campaign is setting out to put the spotlight where the spotlights due, on phenomenal students and community members and the Durfee Central Community,” said Chris Lambert, CEO and Founder of Life Remodeled.

A few months ago Life Remodeled had billboards of those being honored but to take it up a notch, they reached out to their friends over at Detroit Youth Choir.

The choir did a remake of the Bill Withers classic, “Lean on Me” but used the term, “Lean on We.” Those 10 community members are featured in the music video.

Anthony White, the choir’s artistic director, said the lyrics truly resonate with him. He refers to Lambert as a brother or a mentor.

“Life remodeled is heaven-sent to our organization because they were one of the first places to take us in after we returned from Los Angeles from America’s Got Talent,” said White.

He hopes the lyrics also resonate with the youth singing them.

“The kids will hopefully get out of the song ‘Lean on We’ just like the original song ‘Lean on Me’, the message of being together, joining hands and you know, helping each other out,” said White.

With Detroit Youth Choir’s national recognition, Lambert said the goal is for more to know the positive work happening in the Durfee Central community.

“These individuals that we’ve highlighted are heroes in the city of Detroit and many Detroiters know who they are already, but we wanted to spread that message far and wide about just their heroic efforts,” Lambert said. “The reality is we all need somebody to lean on so I’m so proud of these 10 individuals who are working collectively to make Detroit a better city.”

Click here to watch the video.