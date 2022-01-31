250,000 free COVID tests being sent to Michigan residents -- check if you’re eligible here

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials are shipping 250,000 free COVID tests to Michigan residents.

“Testing is critical to helping Michiganders protect themselves and their loved ones as we face the omicron variant of COVID-19,” Whitmer said.

The tests are the result of a partnership between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and The Rockefeller Foundation.

“I am grateful to the Rockefeller Foundation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for teaming up to deliver 250,000 tests to families in counties across the state,” Whitmer said. “Earlier this month, we surged 300,000 tests to schools and other group settings, too. Together, we can keep ourselves safe by testing, getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing a mask in high-transmission areas.”

Who is eligible?

Residents who can receive the free tests must have eligible ZIP codes in Berrien, Genesee, Kent, Macomb, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw and Wayne counties.

Click here to enter your ZIP code and see if these tests are available for you.

Households are eligible to order one test kit. Each kit contains five COVID tests and should arrive in Amazon packaging within 1-2 weeks of ordering, according to the state.

If you don’t have internet access, you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 or call 211 for help ordering tests.

Michigan has 250,000 tests to distribute to 50,000 households in the first phase of the program, officials said. Additional tests are anticipated for the future.

“Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus, and at-home tests allow individuals to very quickly determine if they are positive for the virus and take actions to isolate and seek treatment if needed,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said.

More COVID testing tools

Click here to view the availability of free at-home tests from the federal government.

There are also several community popup testing sites across Michigan. Click here to check those.

Here is the online search tool for nearby testing sites in Michigan.