ROYAL OAK, Mich. – There’s a new tiger on the prowl at the Detroit Zoo.

The Zoo announced this week that they have welcomed Ameliya to the Devereaux Tiger Forest.

“Ameliya, often called Liya by animal care staff, is a playful and curious Amur tiger who already seems to be making herself at home,” the zoo said in a social media post.

The tiger comes from Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, where she was born in 2011.

Check out more photos of Ameliya below:

Ameliya at the Detroit Zoo. (Patti Truesdell) (Detroit Zoo/Patti Truesdell)

