How Detroit Metro Airport is preparing ahead of major winter storm

DETROIT – Metro Airport will have all hands on deck to make sure flights can safely get out tomorrow during a major winter storm.

Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning starting early Wednesday and extending into Thursday. Weather models are projecting anywhere from 6-16 inches of snow.

“I just feel bad for you guys,” Pam Carafelle said.

Carafelle is flying to Florida, escaping the impending snowstorm for the sunshine state.

“Looking forward to some warm weather,” Carafelle said.

The Dewan family’s flight to North Carolina was scheduled during the heaviest expected snowfall. They came to Metro Airport early, hoping to leave before the first flakes fall.

“We’ll walk up to the counter and see if they can help us,” Mary Dewan said.

Airport officials say they’ve been monitoring the developing storm since last week and working closely with the National Weather Service.

“Our crews are showing up tonight at 10 and 11, that’s our entire midnight crew. We’re bringing our day ship crew in at 5:30 and 6:30 this morning and our goal here is to be in and ready before the storm is anticipated,” director of maintenance Joe McCabe said.

That’s 80 maintenance workers and dozens of multifunction equipment that will keep the runways, roads and tarmac as clear as possible.

