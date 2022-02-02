Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $4M on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man’s lucky streak led to a $4 million prize on the Michigan Lottery’s $150 Million Cash Explosion instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Smoker’s Outlet of Warren, located at 31900 Ryan Road in Warren.

“I buy tickets twice a week, and I had hit for $500 on my previous purchase so I decided to buy five of the $150 Million Cash Explosion tickets,” said the 74-year-old player. “I scratched the barcode and scanned each ticket. The first was a $100 winner and the last one said to file a claim.

“When I saw that message, I knew it had to be big. I finished scratching the ticket and I was floored when I saw the $4 million prize. I’m still in shock and I know it won’t hit me until the check is in the bank.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments totaling $4 million. With his winnings, he plans to share with family, buy a new vehicle, and do some traveling.

“I keep looking at the ticket expecting to realize that I am seeing it wrong, I can’t believe I won $4 million,” the player said.

Players have won more than $161 million playing $150 Million Cash Explosion, which launched in August 2020. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $12 million in prizes remain, including five $10,000 prizes and 223 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.